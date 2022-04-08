(Bloomberg) -- The German regulator in control of a Gazprom PJSC unit in the country urged banks and trading partners to keep doing business with the company to avoid a market meltdown.

In a letter sent to banks, business partners, service providers and customers of Gazprom Germania GmbH and its subsidiaries, the Federal Network Agency warned that shunning the company could result in potential insolvency. That could have severe consequences for the gas market, including disruption of flows to customers and pose a threat to security of supply.

“Without being able to procure operating resources or offer services, the operational business would be at risk, while without access to financial resources, the group could face insolvency,” the regulator, known as BNetzA, said in the letter seen by Bloomberg. “The consequences for the energy supply system, not only in Germany but in Europe as well, would be severe.”

BNetzA confirmed it had sent the letter.

Gazprom subsidiaries in Europe are coming under pressure as clients and business partners refuse to do business with them in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. That has raised the prospect some won’t survive, rattling energy markets from Germany to the U.K. and even Singapore.

Germany temporarily took control of the unit -- which owns energy supplier Wingas GmbH and a gas storage firm -- as it seeks to safeguard security of gas supply. Gazprom Germania will come under the trusteeship of the German energy regulator until Sept. 30, Economy Minister Robert Habeck told reporters in Berlin earlier this week.

In its new role, the regulator said it will ensure payments to Gazprom Germania will only be made to maintain business operations and “thus prevent an uncontrolled outflow of funds,” according to the letter. It will also make sure the company meets its payment obligations.

Gazprom Germania’s Astora unit operates Germany’s biggest gas storage facility in the northern town of Rehden in the state of Lower Saxony. The site is considered key to Germany’s energy security. Its collapse would also have consequences for the global market, as the unit owns Gazprom’s trading arm.

The U.K. government has already made plans to nationalize Gazprom Energy, a subsidiary of the trading arm, in case it folds.

