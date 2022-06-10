(Bloomberg) -- Germany advised people to defrost their freezers regularly, change shower heads and switch office lighting to LEDs as the government tries to reduce a reliance on imported Russian energy that’s become a political liability.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine makes it painfully clear to us every day: We have to move away from fossil energy sources, and away from dependence and blackmail on Russian imports,” Economy Minister Robert Habeck, a member of the Green party, said in a statement launching the campaign.

Europe’s largest economy is being pressured to decrease its reliance on Russian gas and oil after the invasion of Ukraine. The country already announced it’s stopping Russian oil imports by 2023 and reducing imports of Russian gas.

“Only with more renewable energies and more energy efficiency will we strengthen our independence,” Habeck said while adding that citizens might see higher energy bills in autumn.

The economy ministry is asking the nation’s 80 million people to follow its example and take steps in three different categories:

Cooling: Shut down cooling where possible; where air conditioning is still needed, raise temperatures to 26 degrees Celsius (79 degrees Fahrenheit) from 22 degrees

Heating: From June to August, heating is recommended to not be in operation. In the other months, control heating by weather conditions; reduce flow temperatures of all heating circuits to the necessary minimum; extend night setback; and increase night-time temperature reduction

Lighting: Decrease time of automated lighting, and shut down outdoor lighting where not needed

