(Bloomberg) -- Germany wants to give itself the right to seize property as it seeks to speed up the build-out of liquefied natural gas projects.

The country’s cabinet passed a draft law on Wednesday which would allow expropriation of “movable property” and grant greater access to information if needed for connecting infrastructure, according to a copy of the document seen by Bloomberg.

The effort could possibly make it easier to link floating LNG terminals -- the first of which is set to open in December in the coastal port of Lubmin -- to idled Nord Stream pipeline infrastructure which belong to Russia’s Gazprom. An Economy Ministry spokesperson said seizing such assets was “not the intention behind the changes,” but that outdated regulations had to be adjusted.

Since Russia curtailed gas shipments to the continent over the summer, Germany has been scrambling for alternatives, in particular by turning toward supply of LNG by ship. The floating terminal in Lubmin is on track to deliver gas across the country via the first Nord Stream pipeline apparatus when it opens later this year.

The law -- which could facilitate further expansion -- still has to be voted on by parliament. Lubmin’s terminal operator Deutsche ReGas said it was “positively surprised” by the initiative.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.