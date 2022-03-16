(Bloomberg) -- Germany warned gas station operators and refiners that it’s keeping a close eye on fuel prices and would hit back if authorities find that gouging is taking place.

The Economy Ministry asked the country’s competition watchdog to monitor fuel prices and “take action” in case of bad behavior, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said in a statement on Wednesday.

The war in Ukraine and the ensuing sanctions against Russia drove wild price swings in oil. Brent crude had surged to nearly $140 a barrel earlier this month, only to swiftly fall back to below $100 this week. German authorities are now expecting gasoline and diesel prices at the pump to follow suit.

“The oligopoly situation on the German fuel market has long been a structural problem,” Habeck said. “It’s not right if companies make inappropriate profits from the current situation.”

Fuel costs have become a political issue with regional elections later this month in Saarland on the French border -- the first since national elections in September. Truckers are planning to disrupt Autobahn traffic on Wednesday to protest increased costs, local media reported.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner has proposed a gasoline rebate to help motorists and businesses struggling with higher pump prices, but Habeck’s Greens have pushed back saying there needs to be broader support.

The Federal Cartel Office -- Germany’s antitrust authority -- receives price data from all fuel companies in the country and is evaluating the causes of price trends.

“If crude oil prices fall again and gas station prices don’t follow or even continue to rise, we have to take a close look at this,” Andreas Mundt, the agency’s president, said Wednesday in a press release. “This includes several market levels: from the crude oil market to refineries and wholesalers to gas station operators.”

