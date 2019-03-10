(Bloomberg) -- The German government tightened its travel advice for Turkey, warning of possible arrests, after officials in Ankara denied accreditation to European journalists -- some from Germany -- without offering a reason.

“It cannot be ruled out that the Turkish government will take further measures against representatives of the German media and civil society institutions,” according to the Foreign Ministry’s travel advisory updated on Saturday.

The Federal Foreign Office also notes that in the past two years, more German citizens have been “arbitrarily” arrested in Turkey. Statements that the German government understands to be covered by freedom of expression rules can lead to restrictions and criminal proceedings in Turkey, according to the advice.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called it “unacceptable” and “incompatible with our understanding of freedom of the press,” when correspondents cannot freely pursue their work in Turkey, Tagesspiegel reported Sunday, citing an interview.

Germany considers Ankara’s action an affront and wants to discuss the matter with Turkish representatives, the newspaper reported, citing unidentified people.

To contact the reporter on this story: Katrin Haertel in Frankfurt at khaertel@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Erhard Krasny at ekrasny@bloomberg.net, Steve Geimann, Bruce Stanley

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.