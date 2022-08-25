(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s foreign minister warned that Russian interference in Mali threatens to exacerbate instability in one of Africa’s top gold producers.

Annalena Baerbock’s comments come two weeks after Germany’s military suspended reconnaissance and transport operations in Mali when the military junta blocked a rotation of the troops Germany contributes to a multinational security force and barred others from leaving the country.

“It must be feared that the situation there will intensify further in coming months. That’s why it’s so important that we work against the Russian narrative and do everything together to minimize the terrible effects of this war where we can,” Baerbock told reporters Thursday in Morocco’s capital, Rabat.

Germany Suspends Military Mission in Mali After Troops Blocked

Mali’s military government has grown more hostile to western military intervention in the region since the deployment of what the US estimates to be 1,000 mercenaries by Russia’s Wagner Group last year. Mali’s government has denied the presence of Wagner forces.

French troops left Mali earlier this month after almost a decade fighting Islamist insurgents in its northern and central desert regions. Last month, Mali detained 49 Ivorian soldiers -- part of a force that supports a United Nations peacekeeping mission in the region -- and charged them with threatening Mali’s territory.

“We must not abandon Mali and above all we must not abandon it to Russia,” Baerbock said.

Mali, sub-Saharan Africa’s third-biggest gold producer, has been governed by a military junta since August 2020.

