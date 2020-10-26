(Bloomberg) -- If Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn breaks the law on German soil, there will be immediate consequences, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday.

“We have not only been looking into that in recent weeks, but on a regular basis,” Maas said at a news conference. “If there are things we consider to be illegal, that will have immediate consequences.”

Thai protesters planned to march to the German Embassy on Monday to submit a letter questioning the king’s legal status in the European country, stepping up pressure as they push for changes to the monarchy.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.