(Bloomberg) -- None of Germany’s proposed approaches to weaning itself off Russian oil this year look like they will be easy -- at least without decreasing demand at the same time.

The country wants to halve imports of Russian oil by mid-year, and be “almost independent” of them by the end of 2022, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said Friday. The government is rushing to make complex plans to line up deliveries by sea, truck and train -- having been reliant on piped flows from Russia for decades.

The task looks ominously difficult -- depending on what the word “almost” means -- but the biggest part of the challenge lies in eastern Germany where the refining industry’s logistics are set up to essentially turn crude from Russia into fuels for consumers.

There are two key refineries in play: Schwedt, about 50 miles northeast of Berlin, and Leuna, which is also in the east of the country near Leipzig. Between them, they account for roughly two-thirds of Germany’s imports from Russia.

Trucks and Trains

The two plants may be able to tap some alternative seaborne cargoes delivered through Polish ports but the problem there is that Poland itself is trying to avoid Russian petroleum. As such, it needs to use the same pipeline that could help Schwedt and Leuna. German authorities are in discussions with their Polish counterparts to try to find mutually workable solutions.

That is why truck and trains are also part of the fix. To be successful, the eastern refineries will need to have the ability to offload those vehicles while Germany will need to find a large amount of capacity that can deliver consignments overland that, if it exists, has being lying idle all this time.

Then there is a challenge from the oil market itself. The shunning of Russia has made non-Russian barrels more expensive. And, perhaps more importantly, different refineries are set up to process different crudes.

Schwedt, part-owned by Russia’s state oil company Rosneft, and Leuna have long taken Urals, which is considered by the market as a medium and somewhat sour variety. Some Middle Eastern crudes would be suitable alternatives.

But with Russian supplies being shunned across Europe, and no clarity about whether other markets will fill the demand void, the country’s overall exports face a potential slump. If that happens, there would likely be a growing competition for the other varieties of crude that Schwedt and Leuna need.

Germany has large reserves of petroleum that it can tap in an emergency but those can’t last forever and, more importantly, prices for oil and fuels could start to rise sharply if they were to get depleted without any signs of being replenished.

Demand management is another possibility. The International Energy Agency has set out a plan for how to sharply reduce oil consumption globally with things like reduced speed limits, more car sharing and driver-free Sundays.

Germany may find it has to put it in practice.

EXPLAINER: How Shunning of Russian Oil Leaves Big Hole in Market: QuickTake

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.