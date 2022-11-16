(Bloomberg) -- The proposed windfall tax on Germany’s power companies would cause significant short-term losses in revenue for renewable-energy producers, according to a study released Wednesday.

However, the levy’s short lifespan and moderate upper limits mean its impact on long-term profitability is manageable, and those clean-energy investments still would make money, UK-based Aurora Energy Research said in the analysis.

The government proposal would siphon as much as 90% of the profits made above a certain level by power companies selling on the spot market, with different limits for the futures market. The tax was supposed to start this month and last through June, but its retroactive imposition has sparked backlash.

Europe’s biggest economy is clambering to stave off an energy crisis, including potential rationing and rolling blackouts, following Russia’s curtailment of gas shipments after its invasion of Ukraine. Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s administration wants to use proceeds from the levy to finance subsidies for households and businesses after operators reported huge profits on the back of soaring energy prices.

The measure has met with strong resistance from the renewables industry, which warned that further investments in the country could be threatened. Germany’s energy lobby group BDEW said the model most recently proposed by the federal government was extremely complex to implement.

The tax, when combined with a volatile market and European Union plans for reform, could have a negative long-term effect on investors’ risk assessment and curtail their willingness to finance more capacity, project leader Kornelia Stycz said.

According to the study, clean-energy firms that receive government subsidies will have higher losses from the windfall levy due to stricter upper limits. Solar power plants could see as much as 55% of their profits taken by the government, while onshore wind turbines could see as much as 45% taken.

But over their lifespan, plants would achieve higher returns than ever and would be profitable even without subsidies. That’s because the levy would be relatively short-lived, and its upper limits come with safety margins, the study said.

Fossil-fuel operators also will be subject to the levy, but since the government allowed nuclear and coal plants to run longer this winter to avoid power shortages, they would be making profits that otherwise wouldn’t have been anticipated.

(Updates with industry group comment starting in fifth paragraph. An earlier version corrected the day in first paragraph.)

