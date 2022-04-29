Apr 29, 2022
Germany Won’t Block a Russian Oil Embargo, Habeck Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck said Germany won’t block an EU oil embargo against Russia and that Europe’s biggest economy could also handle a complete energy cut-off.
“Germany won’t stand in the way,” Economy Minister Habeck said with regard to a possible European Union oil embargo. “We have clearly made progress here. We are free to decide what we want.”
“This won’t come without pain”, the Green politician told public broadcaster ZDF on Thursday. “But we will no longer experience a national catastrophe.”
Habeck made clear, however, that he’s skeptical about an oil embargo, arguing that such a move would allow Russia to sell its oil to other countries for an even higher price.
“There are also other possibilities” that Western allies are currently discussing to harm Russia, Habeck said.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
2:46
Higher rates could encourage Canadians to 'save differently,' but not more
-
5:15
Vancouver hiking empty homes tax to 5% of assessed value in 2023
-
Bill Hwang's Archegos catastrophe was wilder than anyone knew
-
5:16
Navigating the high costs of mental health care in a time of high demand
-
5:49
Inflation, rising rates will hurt low income Canadians most: RBC
-
6:15
Apartment, row house growth outpaces single-detached homes: Census