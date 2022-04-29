(Bloomberg) -- German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck said Germany won’t block an EU oil embargo against Russia and that Europe’s biggest economy could also handle a complete energy cut-off.

“Germany won’t stand in the way,” Economy Minister Habeck said with regard to a possible European Union oil embargo. “We have clearly made progress here. We are free to decide what we want.”

“This won’t come without pain”, the Green politician told public broadcaster ZDF on Thursday. “But we will no longer experience a national catastrophe.”

Habeck made clear, however, that he’s skeptical about an oil embargo, arguing that such a move would allow Russia to sell its oil to other countries for an even higher price.

“There are also other possibilities” that Western allies are currently discussing to harm Russia, Habeck said.

