(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s government would favor a tie-up of Deutsche Bank AG and Commerzbank AG to create a national lender that would reliably finance the country’s export-oriented economy, according to people involved in the discussions.

The government is currently leaning toward this approach because that would ensure the country has a strong domestic bank to keep funding German companies even during a financial crisis, with the concern being foreign investors would likely pull out capital at such a time, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private deliberations.

While policy makers in Berlin would also be open to a wider merger with a European player outside Germany, they believe that would only be feasible at some later point after a banking, fiscal and capital-markets union across the region is complete. Until then, the government views strong domestic banks as being critical to making sure German companies always have credit to tap, the people said. The German Finance Ministry, Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank all declined to comment.

The discussion in Berlin reflects an intensifying search for national banking champions to underpin Europe’s biggest economy and close the gap with foreign rivals. Still, none of the people suggested Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government is prodding for a deal, while Deutsche Bank is said to be wary since it’s still busy integrating its Postbank unit.

Shares Gain

The shares of both lenders gained after the news, with Deutsche Bank rising about 0.9 percent and Commerzbank 0.7 percent higher as of 4:13 p.m. in Frankfurt. Both have posted steep declines this year, with Deutsche Bank having lost about 34 percent.

Deutsche Bank’s leadership ran through various merger scenarios including domestic and European ones at a strategy meeting in mid-September and decided the time isn’t right. Another hurdle is concern at Deutsche Bank that a Commerzbank tie-up would only lead to more staff cuts, while a European partner might open up bigger strategic possibilities, one of the people said.

The competing options on the table mean that the banks remain in limbo with their shares under pressure as investors question the viability of their long-term strategies.

Both Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank are facing investor skepticism about their long-term strategy, putting their performance at the bottom among European banks. That vulnerability is fueling concern in Berlin about German banks, a crucial provider of credit for the nation’s export-driven economy.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz’s warnings about the state of Germany’s banks are gaining urgency along with his calls for European policy makers to complete a banking and capital markets union, which would open the door to consolidation in the financial industry.

“We must complete the banking union now so we have instruments and options” in case another financial crisis strikes, Scholz said in a speech on Sept. 14, echoing calls by Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi.

‘We Are Wiser’

The battered state of the two German banks has revived speculation about a merger between them, with Bloomberg News reporting in June that Deutsche Bank Supervisory Board Chairman Paul Achleitner had discussed the idea with politicians.

Contacts between the government and Deutsche Bank have increased since Sewing, a German with deep career roots at Deutsche Bank, took the helm, the people said. The arrivals of Scholz, who took over from Wolfgang Schaeuble in March, and his deputy Joerg Kukies, Goldman Sachs’s former head in Germany, are also said to be helping.

With a stake of more than 15 percent in Commerzbank dating back to the financial crisis a decade ago, Germany’s government has a direct interest in the future of the country’s second-biggest lender. Though the government says it doesn’t intervene in private-sector decisions, any merger with Deutsche Bank is likely to require at least its tacit approval.

For Scholz, the lessons of the crisis are clear: strengthen banks when times are good. In a recent op-ed, he reminded Germans that the federal government put up more than 30 billion euros ($35 billion) to stabilize the financial industry since 2008.

“Today, we are wiser,” he wrote in Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

(Adds shares in fifth paragraph.)

--With assistance from Brian Parkin and Arne Delfs.

To contact the reporters on this story: Birgit Jennen in Berlin at bjennen1@bloomberg.net;Steven Arons in Frankfurt at sarons@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alan Crawford at acrawford6@bloomberg.net, ;Dale Crofts at dcrofts@bloomberg.net, Tony Czuczka, Chad Thomas

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.