The government signaled on Tuesday that it will consider a coal embargo, joining partners in the European Union who proposed the ban in response to reports of apparent war crimes by Russian forces in Ukraine. Germany could rid itself of Russian coal before the end of the year, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said.

Germany’s long-standing reluctance to stop buying Russian energy has put the country at odds with Ukraine, which accuses it of financing Vladamir Putin’s war machine, as well as its allies in the EU and U.S. With that position increasingly under pressure, Berlin’s shift on coal may be a sign that the country is also prepared to budge on oil and gas, despite the economic costs.

“Putin has already crossed a lot of red lines,” Habeck said at a press conference in Berlin on Tuesday. “The German government is taking radical, swift steps to achieve independence, which we’re now putting into action.”

While coal is set to be just the first of several steps to turn away from Russia, Habeck still views the risk of a full gas embargo as incalculable. Economist have projected that it could cut economic output in Germany by as much as 6% -- though others have suggested that it might be more manageable, only erasing growth this year.

Even before Russia attacked Ukraine in late February, Germany’s dependence on oil, coal and natural-gas imports had been a source of concern with allies such as the U.S., wary that Berlin was tying its economic fate too closely to the whims of an increasingly unpredictable President Putin. Finance Minister Christian Lindner acknowledged as much on Tuesday when he conceded that becoming reliant on Russia had been a mistake. Switching elsewhere, however, might take time, he said.

But pressure is building from political partners and a German public that recoiled in horror at images of civilians gunned down in the streets of Kyiv suburbs. Within a day of the publication of the images -- which Russia has called fabricated provocations -- became public, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Europe should “completely phase out fossil fuel imports from Russia.”

“We should have already done so after 2014,” said Baerbock, referring to Putin’s annexation of Crimea. That move prompted some sanctions but Germany still pressed on with a new gas link to Russia right up until the Ukraine invasion.

The German government’s admission that it’s now hastily seeking to accomplish what should have in fact happened years ago highlights the pitfalls of a complex energy transition in an advanced economy.

Russia is Europe’s top coal supplier. Germany, the Netherlands, Turkey, and Poland combined received 24% of all Russia’s coal exports in 2021, according to the International Energy Agency. About 10% of Germany’s electricity is generated by burning hard coal, the dirtiest of fossil fuels. Unlike neighboring France, the country has little nuclear power as a fallback option, with its last remaining plants going offline this year as part of a transition to more renewable energy.

There’s also the issue of tight supplies. Coal stored in Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Antwerp harbors are near the lowest levels for this time of year in at least six years, according to weekly survey of stocks by Argus Media.

German utility EnBW Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg AG said last month that it had begun to diversify its coal procurement to reduce dependency on Russia, but that a full switch would only be possible in the medium-term. The company, which relied on Russia for more than 80% of its coal last year, also said procuring the fuel in countries including Australia and South Africa would be more costly.

“Because of Germany and Hungary’s too close relations with Russia, we are stuck in banning only coal, which is a good first step but far from enough,” said Thierry Bros, a former energy analyst who’s now a professor at the Paris Institute of Political Studies.

In terms of Russian fuel imports, coal is an easier energy source to switch supplier because there are no physical pipelines involved like with gas or oil. By contrast, some German refineries are directly linked via pipelines to Russia, giving them no alternative access to fuel. Should oil flows from Russia stop abruptly, operation at such plants would grind to halt, rippling through the entire economy, from kerosene for airports to chemicals plants relying oil and gas.

That’s why German politicians are advocating a tiered retreat that starts with coal before considering oil and gas. Habeck raised the stakes last week by calling the first stage of a three-step emergency plan that might see Germany eventually ration gas supplies to energy-intensive industries, rattling companies from car manufacturers to cement makers.

According to government calculations, Germany could achieve independence from Russian coal around the middle of this year. Already, dependence on Russian oil has dropped to 20% from 32% before the war began on Feb. 24.

Retreating from gas, however, is more complicated and fraught with risk, given that Germany still gets 40% of the fuel from Russia. Last week, the chief executive officer of German chemicals giant BASF SE warned that switching from Russian imports could take half a decade, and that hastily switching off supplies would cause irreparable damage to the German economy.

Germany would face “terrible consequences” if it were forced to resort to rationing, Klaus Mueller, the president of the Federal Network Agency, said in an interview with Handelsblatt newspaper. The regulator called on Germans to cut energy use now to help prevent that outcome.

Meanwhile, German officials have started gathering data from companies for a possible cutoff from the Russian side. This week, gas suppliers sent letters to companies in order to help determine how to ration supplies in case Russian deliveries are being cut off.

For the time being, the government has no data that lets it reliably calculate the effect of an immediate halt of gas imports, Habeck said in an interview with German television network ZDF last week.

“The oath of office which I’ve taken doesn’t allow me to gamble with this country’s wealth,” Habeck said then. “Politics means to confront reality and to get your hands dirty.”

