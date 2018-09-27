1h ago
Geron Plunges 68% After J&J Ends Partnership That Had Ignited Stock
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A stellar year for Geron Corp. investors went up in smoke Thursday as shares plummeted on news that Johnson & Johnson will end a licensing partnership and return rights to the biotech company’s sole product candidate.
Geron slid 68 percent in trading before U.S. markets opened. The move is set to wipe out over $700 million in market value, which is more than the total value ascribed to a third of the companies in the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index.
Speculation on the potential for the drug, imetelstat, and the pair’s collaboration efforts had spurred volatility in the Menlo Park, California-based company’s shares ahead of the updates from mid-stage studies in bone marrow disorders that helped influence J&J’s decision. Geron, which had gained more than three-fold this year, is now on track to open pennies above where it was trading in January.
