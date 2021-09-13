(Bloomberg) -- The governor of Colorado called on Food and Drug Administration officials Monday to “get off their rear ends” on issuing guidance on a booster for the Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by Johnson & Johnson.

“The FDA needs to get out of their ivory tower and realize there is a real-life pandemic,” Governor Jared Polis, a Democrat, said during an online news briefing. “They need to get off their rear ends and provide that guidance.”

Without President Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” production push, “the FDA would have sat on and delayed the life-saving vaccine for many more months,” said Polis, a fierce Trump critic on most issues. “This is a moment where similar leadership is needed by the Biden administration.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.