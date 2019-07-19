Get Ready for More Bad News When Major Banks Report Next Week

(Bloomberg) -- Earnings of major European banks kick off next week with UBS Group AG, Banco Santander SA and Deutsche Bank AG among those reporting. If their U.S. and Nordic peers are a guide, it won’t be pretty.

Here are some of the themes to watch for in the second-quarter results:

Wobbly Dividends?

The weak earnings might trigger a debate about the relatively high dividend yields some bank stocks still offer -- and whether they’re sustainable. On Wednesday, Swedbank AB acknowledged it won’t be able to live up to its dividend ratio target and France’s Societe General SA was advised by a JPMorgan Chase & Co. analyst to slash its payout to counter its weak capital position.

Reliable dividends are a key reason for investment in the stocks, according to Spanish asset manager Bestinver Gestion, which has 6 billion euros ($6.8 billion) in assets under management. It’s increased its position in Banco de Sabadell SA, and also holds shares in BNP Paribas SA, Standard Chartered Plc, Commerzbank AG and Intesa Sanpaolo SpA, according to Chief Investment Officer Beltran de la Lastra.

“We don’t like the banking sector overall as it still faces challenges, although some good banks, from a valuation point of view, are very attractive right now,” De la Lastra said.

Investment Banking

Revenue from investment banking across the sector is likely to drop by 5% to 10% for the second quarter, according to analysts at Barclays Plc. Andrew Stimpson at Bank of America Merrill Lynch goes further, noting that European investment banks have underperformed their U.S. peers for 17 consecutive quarters and are “set to lose further market share” with such revenue seen down by 15%.

The read-across from U.S. bank earnings this week may have prepared investors for a grim picture. Reported investment banking trading revenue fell by 6% on the other side of the Atlantic, led lower by equities income while fixed-income, currencies and commodities held up slightly better than the forecast.

Rate Outlook

While there is a clear consensus that lower-for-longer interest rates would be bad for banks because they squeeze lending margins, the potential degree of any monetary-policy change, and how much is priced in the stocks, is open for debate.

“The forward level of rates has changed from a source of revenue growth into another headwind and prompts some earnings-per-share downgrades,” according to BofA’s Stimpson.

JPMorgan analysts cut their 2020 earnings estimates for the sector by another 4% to reflect the rate outlook, after already lowering expectations by 9% this year. Spanish lenders have been downgraded by UBS amid the European Central Bank’s more dovish stance, with the broker expecting a 5% to 10% earnings contraction.

