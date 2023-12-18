(Bloomberg) -- Revo Capital, a Turkish venture capital firm that has backed tech unicorns Getir and Builder.ai, plans to raise a $100 million fund to invest in regional artificial intelligence-driven startups.

The fund will be Revo’s third and will mark its first investments in the energy and gaming industries, Managing Director Cenk Bayrakdar said in an interview in Istanbul. It will focus on companies that develop AI and big data solutions, and will also back firms in fintech, health, cloud security and B2B cloud software, he said.

Success stories like fast-delivery service Getir and Peak Games have put Turkish startups on the map in recent years. But Revo’s latest fund-raising comes at a challenging time, as inflation eats into valuations and reduces private equity and venture capital investments around the world.

Revo sees 80% of the newly raised money going to Turkish companies, with the rest earmarked for central and eastern Europe. The fund will seek firms that use local talent to build a global presence and have a hard-currency revenue stream to increase their appeal to foreign investors, according to Bayrakdar.

“We only invest in global companies or in companies that have global business,” Bayrakdar said. “Foreign investors don’t prioritize Turkey-only businesses.”

Bayrakdar said the fund will aim for a first close of $50 million to $60 million in March, and targets $100 million at final close with a cap at $150 million.

VC investments into Turkish startups totaled $154 million in the first nine months of this year, down from $1.26 billion in 2022, according to startups.watch, an Istanbul-based monitoring firm.

Revo’s previous sources of funding include international financial institutions like the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, German Investment Corporation, European Investment Fund and International Finance Corporation.

Revo raised $66 million for its inaugural fund in 2013 and $98 million for a second one in 2020. The latter expects to make its final one or two investments next year, Bayrakdar said.

