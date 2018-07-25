Getting Lost, Ditching Cash and Trying the Cheap Seats

Main Street Investors Coalition has nothing to do with mom-and-pop investors: It’s funded by big business interests that want to prevent pension funds and large 401(k) plans to influence corporate governance issues. (New York Times)

Across the globe, taxes on corporations plummet (Washington Post)

“We are the very last generation to ever know what it was like to be lost” (Irrelevant Investor)

When Airline CEOs Try the Cheap Seats (Wall Street Journal)

Fed Pushing Ahead Toward Inversion (Tim Duy’s Fed Watch)

Cash is a miracle. So why are more businesses refusing it? (Slate)

Maybe the Future of Fund Management Isn’t So Bleak (Bloomberg Opinion)

Top Facebook Security Officer’s Departing Memo: “We Need to Be Willing to Pick Sides” (BuzzFeed)

Debt-collection lawsuits are roaring back, along with an old ruse that victimizes borrowers (Crain’s New York)

Confessions of an Unredeemed Fan: Remembering Amy Winehouse, who died seven years ago. (Longreads)

