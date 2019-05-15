(Bloomberg) -- Gender pay reporting requirements rolled out in the U.K. in 2018 revealed that at most organizations, women earn a lot less than men at most organizations -- largely because they struggle to climb the corporate ladder. This year’s data highlighted unfulfilled promises, little progress and even some backsliding.

But advocates for diversity say the transparency was a critical first step, and there’s a push to expand mandatory pay gap reporting to cover racial and ethnic pay gaps as well.

Bloomberg is gathering leaders from business, government, activism and entertainment to discuss the path forward.

Terminal clients can watch the London summit live here. Web users can watch here.

The Bank of England’s most senior woman says it’s holding “our feet to the fire” as it tries to boost diversity.

These 10 women could head the European Central Bank one day.

To contact the reporter on this story: Rebecca Greenfield in New York at rgreenfield@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Janet Paskin at jpaskin@bloomberg.net, Zoe Schneeweiss

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.