GFG Says It Made Progress in Talks With Credit Suisse Over Debt

(Bloomberg) -- Sanjeev Gupta’s Liberty Steel Group said it’s in “advanced discussions” with the asset management arm of Credit Suisse Group AG to reach a debt standstill agreement on its Australian primary metals unit.

Over the weekend, Gupta held “very constructive and productive meetings” in Dubai, according to a company statement. An agreement would allow the metals group to refinance loans made by insolvent lender Greensill Capital.

Gupta’s GFG Alliance has been in talks with White Oak Global Advisors to obtain new financing and stave off the risk of insolvency for its Australian unit. Credit Suisse had sought to wind up the business in court to recover loans it made to the metals group via Greensill.

GFG and Credit Suisse also “made significant progress in agreeing a framework to resolve GFG Alliance’s remaining exposure with CS,” Liberty said. That includes finding a solution for the restructuring and refinancing of its U.K. operation, also targeted in court proceedings by the lender, which could protect jobs in the country.

A Credit Suisse spokesman declined to comment.

As part of the talks, Liberty Steel is looking to dispose of its aerospace and special alloys business based in Stocksbridge and has also begun a formal sale for its Aluminium Technologies and Pressing Solutions units, the company said.

GFG is being investigated by the U.K.’s Serious Fraud Office for possible fraud and money laundering.

