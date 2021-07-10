(Bloomberg) --

Bahrain’s GFH Financial Group has signed an agreement to acquire a $100 million U.S.-based student housing portfolio in partnership with specialist asset manager Student Quarters.

The portfolio includes buildings and facilities near the University of Arkansas, Florida State University and the University of Tennessee. The deal is GFH’s first in partnership with Atlanta-based Student Quarters.

“Given the increasing pace at which the U.S. economy is recovering, with the vaccination drive successfully implemented, the prospects for the student housing sector have a positive outlook,” GFH said on Saturday.

