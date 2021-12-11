(Bloomberg) -- GFH Financial Group teamed up with Kuwait’s Wafra International Investment Co. to acquire a portfolio of logistics assets in the U.S.

Seven of the facilities are leased to FedEx Corp. and the other to General Mills Inc., GFH said in a statement, without providing a value for the transaction. They are part of a built-to-suit process with leases to commence on completion of the facilities in 2022.

GFH said it currently has assets under management of close to $15 billion, with growth driven mainly by acquisition of logistics facilities occupied by tenants such as Amazon, FedEx and Michelin.

