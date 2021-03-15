GFL continues acquisition spree, buying Terrapure assets for $927.5M

GFL Environmental Ltd. is back on the acquisition trail, announcing plans late Monday to buy the bulk of the operations of industrial waste processor Terrapure Environmental Ltd. for $927.5 million.

Under the terms of the deal, GFL will buy Terrapure’s solid waste and environmental solutions divisions, but the transaction excludes the company’s battery recycling business.

“Terrapure's assets are highly complementary to our existing solid and liquid waste footprint in Canada,” said GFL Founder and Chief Executive Officer Patrick Dovigi in a release. “All of their service offerings are currently provided by GFL resulting in expected integration and cross-selling opportunities, as well as the expansion of our operations into new regions.”

GFL expects the deal to close in the third or fourth quarter of 2021. Terrapure’s 1,600 employees are expected to join GFL’s ranks as a result of the transaction.

The Terrapure deal is the latest in a series of acquisitions for GFL, including a US$863.5-million deal to buy some assets divested in the wake of Waste Management Inc’s purchase of Advanced Disposal Services Inc. in 2020.