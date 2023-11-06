(Bloomberg) -- ADW Capital Management LLC has called on waste management firm GFL Environmental Inc. to either go private or sell assets to reduce its debt pile.

“We believe GFL is an extremely valuable company that the public markets are unable to appreciate today and perhaps never will be able to,” ADW’s founder Adam Wyden wrote in a letter to GFL’s board on Monday.

New York-based ADW holds 1.65 million shares — or roughly 0.46% — of GFL, according to the letter reviewed by Bloomberg News. ADW has been invested in GFL since shortly after its initial public offering in 2020.

“We think your experiment with the public markets should end and the board should immediately seek to maximize value for shareholders through either selling or merging the company or disposing of assets bringing down leverage materially,” Wyden wrote.

GFL closed up 5.8% in New York trading on Friday, giving the company a market value of about $11 billion. The stock is up about 58% since GFL’s IPO.

Wyden wrote that GFL would benefit from above-average inflation by increasing its prices. “Waste management companies are extremely high fixed-asset businesses that own property that is functionally not duplicable,” he wrote. “We believe this economic paradigm allows companies like GFL to raise prices at rates materially in excess of inflation and keep them.”

Patrick Dovigi, GFL’s chief executive officer, said in an emailed statement that the company takes all shareholder concerns seriously and will review ADW’s letter. GFL will continue to operate in ways that create value over the long term, Dovigi said. “Although that value may not be reflected today we believe it will be in time.”

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and private equity firm BC Partners together hold roughly 26% of GFL, data compiled by Bloomberg show. In his letter, Wyden wrote that traditional investors in waste management companies are “leery” of investing in GFL in part because its private equity backers may have “an alternative agenda or investment objectives.”

A representative for BC Partners didn’t immediately provide comment, while a spokesperson for OTPP didn’t immediately respond to request for comment.

