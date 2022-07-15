(Bloomberg) -- Ghana reached a wage deal with labor groups, averting a strike that threatened to paralyze health-care services and that’s already shuttered schools.

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association and the Trades Union Congress signed an agreement for a cost-of-living allowance to be paid at a rate of 15% of base pay with effect from July 1, according to an accord with labor groups announced Thursday in the capital, Accra.

Unions have been asking for 20% since May because of the high cost of living. Teachers have been on strike since the start of this month and health-care workers were due to join on Tuesday. Annual inflation in the West African nation quickened for a 13th straight month to 29.8% in June -- a near-19-year high -- and interest rates have increased by 550 basis points since November.

The allowance will further stretch Ghana’s strained finances that earlier this month prompted the government to approach the International Monetary Fund for funding, after repeatedly saying it would not seek a monetary program. A deal would be Ghana’s 17th IMF program since independence in 1957.

The lender on Wednesday said that it would talk to Ghanaian authorities in coming weeks about a potential aid program after concluding initial discussions and would monitor the country’s economic and social situation very closely.

