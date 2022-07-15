Jul 15, 2022
Ghana Averts Hospital Strikes After Pay Deal With Labor Groups
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Ghana reached a wage deal with labor groups, averting a strike that threatened to paralyze health-care services and that’s already shuttered schools.
The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association and the Trades Union Congress signed an agreement for a cost-of-living allowance to be paid at a rate of 15% of base pay with effect from July 1, according to an accord with labor groups announced Thursday in the capital, Accra.
Unions have been asking for 20% since May because of the high cost of living. Teachers have been on strike since the start of this month and health-care workers were due to join on Tuesday. Annual inflation in the West African nation quickened for a 13th straight month to 29.8% in June -- a near-19-year high -- and interest rates have increased by 550 basis points since November.
The allowance will further stretch Ghana’s strained finances that earlier this month prompted the government to approach the International Monetary Fund for funding, after repeatedly saying it would not seek a monetary program. A deal would be Ghana’s 17th IMF program since independence in 1957.
Ghana Bond Yields Hit Record as Investors Await IMF Aid Update
The lender on Wednesday said that it would talk to Ghanaian authorities in coming weeks about a potential aid program after concluding initial discussions and would monitor the country’s economic and social situation very closely.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
1:42
A short seller's life upended: Carson Block questions future
-
Royal Unibrew says it's buying Amsterdam Brewery for about $44M
-
7:04
Fast-fashion behemoth Shein says it's cleaning up its act. Will anyone buy it?
-
5:36
The complex and sometimes controversial task of counting how far a dollar goes
-
3:37
One third of budtenders hired in the last year already left their job: Study
-
3:07
Amazon Prime Day pushed online spending up 8.5% to US$11.9B