Jan 19, 2024
Ghana Bond Gains Signal Confidence in Debt Restructure Progress
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Ghana’s dollar bonds have dodged the unease in debt markets this week as the nation makes progress with its debt restructuring.
The country’s eurobonds have risen 3.9% this week, beaten only by the largely untradeable debt of Belarus in an index of 69 emerging and frontier markets. That compares to an average loss of 1% for peers in the gauge.
The gains follow West Africa’s third-largest economy striking a deal last week with bilateral creditors, including China, to rework $5.4 billion of loans. The agreement clears the way for the International Monetary Fund board to make a second disbursement of $600 million to Ghana under the country’s $3 billion IMF program when it meets later Friday.
Ghana’s bonds maturing in 2029, 2042 and 2061 were among the top performers Friday, ahead of the IMF board meeting at 3:00 p.m. London time.
The World Bank said it viewed the debt agreement as a potential means to unlock financial support from international financial institutions, including a $300 million budget support operation backed by the International Development Association.
