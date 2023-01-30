(Bloomberg) -- Ghana’s central bank raised its key interest rate by less than forecast as it expects the government to finalize a deal with the International Monetary Fund by the end of the first quarter, which should help stabilize the cedi and temper inflation.

The monetary policy committee lifted borrowing costs by 100 basis points to 28%, extending its steepest-ever phase of interest-rate hikes, Governor Ernest Addison told reporters in Accra, the capital, on Monday. That was less than the median estimate of seven economists in a Bloomberg survey for a 200 basis-point hike.

“We are confident that by the end of the first quarter, we should be able to get a disbursement from the IMF to help augment the foreign-exchange resources of the central bank,” Addison said.

The West African nation secured a staff-level agreement with the IMF in December for a $3 billion bailout. The government is seeking a program to address its precarious public finances and support the cedi.

The local currency has depreciated by more than a quarter against the dollar since Ghana suspended interest payments on its external debt on Dec. 19. The move caught bondholders by surprise ahead of talks on restructuring the nation’s loans.

The cedi traded 0.1% weaker at 12.35 per dollar by 12:30 p.m. in Accra.

The currency weakness has put pressure on prices. Annual inflation at 54.1% is more than quintuple the 10% ceiling of the central bank’s target range and has risen 13.7 percentage points since the MPC last met in November. Monthly inflation averaged 6.2% in the last two months of 2022, the highest level between MPC meetings held in the current tightening cycle.

