(Bloomberg) -- Ghana has contained its first outbreak of Marburg virus disease and no new cases have been reported for six weeks.

The West African country has to wait another 16 days for the outbreak to be declared over, the Ghana Health Service said in a statement on Wednesday.

The outbreak was announced in June and three cases of the highly infectious viral hemorrhagic disease were confirmed. There were two deaths, according to the statement.

