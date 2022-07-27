(Bloomberg) -- Ghana has reduced expectations for revenue collection from the newly introduced electronic-transactions levy this year by at least 10 times, after the rate was cut and implementation delayed.

West Africa’s second-largest economy is looking to generate 611 million cedis ($72.6 million) from the tax on digital payments, including mobile-money, compared with an earlier projection of 7 billion cedis made in November, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

Faced with stiff opposition from minority lawmakers, the debate over the regulation dragged on for four months and Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta was compelled to reduce the rate to 1.5% from 1.75% to seek a compromise. Implementation was delayed to May from February.

The drop in e-levy receipts contributed to the government’s move to reduce the year’s revenue and grants forecast to 96.8 billion cedis from 100.5 billion cedis, a gap which would have been wider but for higher collections from other taxes.

The government projects corporate taxes on oil to rake in 1.5 billion cedis more than previously forecast in November. Other direct taxes will be 1.7 billion cedis higher and VAT is projected to bring in 868 million cedis extra, according to the mid-year budget review.

