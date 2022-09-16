(Bloomberg) -- An outbreak of the Marburg virus disease in Ghana is officially over as the nation has not recorded any new case in at least 42 days.

The West African nation “contained the virus and met all the protocols,” Francis Chisaka Kasolo, the World Health Organization’s country representative, told reporters in the capital, Accra, on Friday.

Authorities announced the outbreak of the highly infectious viral hemorrhagic disease in July and confirmed three cases, which resulted in two deaths.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.