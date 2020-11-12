(Bloomberg) --

Former Ghanaian President Jerry Rawlings, who reinvented himself as a democrat after leading a military regime in the 1980s, has died, his political protege ex-President John Mahama, said on his Twitter page.

Rawlings, who led a junta from 1981 to 1992, later won presidential elections in 1992 and 1996. Despite coming to power through a military coup, he was credited for laying the groundwork for a democratic dispensation that’s among Africa’s most stable and competitive.

