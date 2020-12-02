(Bloomberg) -- Former Ghanaian President John Mahama said he’ll spend $10 billion on infrastructure over the next five years if he defeats the incumbent in elections next week.

Mahama plans to build roads, dams and schools, and extend an airport and hospital should he defeat President Nana Akufo-Addo in the Dec. 7 vote, he said in an interview Wednesday. The West African nation is the world’s second-biggest producer of cocoa after Ivory Coast, and Mahama will work to ensure half its output is processed domestically, compared with 38% now.

“We’ll be able to take care of social and economic infrastructure without necessarily escalating debt,” Mahama, 62, said in an interview Wednesday. A fund will be created using proceeds from oil, value-added tax and annual budget funding, and many of the projects will pay for themselves over time, he said.

Ghana’s government was already cash-strapped before the coronavirus struck, having spent almost 23 billion cedis ($4 billion) on a financial-industry cleanup since 2017. Its response to the pandemic has compounded its indebtedness: Ghana’s debt-to-gross domestic product ratio ballooned to 71% by Sept. 30, with more than 3 billion cedis allocated to tackling the health crisis that hadn’t been budgeted for.

If elected, Mahama intends engaging with Ghana’s creditors to “reprofile” the nation’s debt. He hasn’t ruled out approaching the International Monetary Fund for credit -- as Ghana did in 2015 -- or tapping international markets.

Tough Decisions

“I hope that it won’t be necessary to go back to the IMF, but I won’t rule it out,” Mahama said. “All cards are on the table.”

Akufo-Addo, 76, had a solid economic record prior to the advent of the coronavirus. In a country where gold and cocoa production have dominated exports for decades, output from new oil fields pushed economic growth to more than 6% over each of the past three years. Inflation slowed to less than 10% for the first time since 2012 in April 2018, and remained below 10% until April this year. The cedi had its most stable spell in more than a decade.

Mahama, the flag-bearer for the opposition National Democratic Congress, claimed credit for his successor’s accomplishments, saying his administration laid the groundwork by taking tough decisions under the IMF program and ensuring the development of two new oil fields.

“Those revenues came, landed in the lap of this government,” Mahama said. Akufo-Addo “squandered” what he inherited, and the economy “could have been more resilient” after being confronted by the pandemic, he said.

