Ghana’s ruling party won 137 legislative seats and the main opposition won 136, with one seat left to decide if the West African nation will have a hung parliament, according to official results.

The result for the deciding seat, for the Sene West constituency in the eastern part of the country, hasn’t yet been released, the electoral commission’s results showed Thursday. The constituency voted for the main opposition National Democratic Congress in the previous election.

President Nana Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party won re-election by defeating his longtime rival, John Mahama of the NDC, in a Dec. 7 vote. His party has a majority of 62.7% in the current parliament.

Akufo-Addo has pledged to restore an economy hurt by the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic, which has driven Ghana’s ratio of debt to gross domestic product to 71% in September, the highest in four years. Before the global health crisis, Africa’s biggest gold producer was already under fiscal pressure due to the costs of cleaning up the banking sector and energy-sector liabilities.

