(Bloomberg) -- Ghana’s Finance Ministry vowed to return state finances to a sustainable path as it seeks to secure a deal with the International Monetary Fund to support the economy.

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta outlined a plan that reduces spending targets and a narrower budget deficit for the current year. It will use windfall income from the petroleum industry to address revenue shortfalls, Ofori-Atta said Monday in a mid-year budget review presented to lawmakers in the capital, Accra.

“We will chart a sustainable course that will restore and improve macroeconomic stability, energize and expand economic activity, create jobs and strengthen Ghana’s structural resilience to future external shocks,” Ofori-Atta said.

The ministry sees this year’s deficit at 6.6% of revised gross domestic product, compared with a projection of 7.4% made at the end of last year. The government will cut expenditure by 1.2% to 135.7 billion cedis ($16.4 billion), he said.

The West African nation’s government finances have come under strain amid concern the government won’t be able to refinance its foreign debt after the coronavirus pandemic, the war in Ukraine, slowing economic growth and aggressive interest rate hikes in the US and other developed markets sent borrowing costs soaring.

Measures including deepened spending cuts announced in March and a tax on electronic payments aimed at showing its commitment to fiscal discipline have done little to reassure investors. The nation’s currency has depreciated 26% this year and its sovereign debt is trading at distressed levels. Annual inflation is at a near 19-year high and interest rates have increased by 550 basis points since November.

The ministry expects inflation to end the year at 28.5%

The deteriorating economic conditions and a cost-of-living crisis spurred by surging inflation have fomented protests and prompted the nation earlier this month to approach the International Monetary Fund for a facility, after repeatedly saying it would not request assistance from the fund. It’s seeking at least $1.5 billion from the lender to shore up its finances.

The cedi weakened 1.6% to 8.2750 per dollar by 3:15 p.m. Accra, while the yield on the country’s dollar bonds maturing in 2026 rose 26 basis points to 22.17%.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.