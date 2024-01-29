Ghana Has Room to Cut Rates But Most Analysts Doubt It Will

(Bloomberg) -- Ghana has scope to lower interest rates amid expectations that inflation will continue to cool, but policymakers are not expected to move at their meeting this week.

“For the first time since inflation started slowing, the Bank of Ghana has room to cut the policy rate, as indicated by its wide positive real policy rate,” said Yvonne Mhango, Bloomberg Africa economist. The last time it had such a high real rate when adjusted for inflation was 2019.

Still, the chance of an interest-rate cut on Monday is slim, with only three of eight economists surveyed by Bloomberg predicting a decrease and the rest seeing the benchmark staying at 30% for a third straight time.

“While inflation in Ghana is easing on an annual basis, the monthly readings – particularly pertaining to food prices – suggest that notable upside risks remain,” Leeuwner Esterhuysen, an economist at Oxford Economics Africa, said in a research note.

That view supports the monetary policy committee’s “tighter for longer” policy stance cited after its November meeting, which it said was needed to ensure price pressures were heading convincingly lower.

Authorities will probably only start to loosen in the second quarter if price pressures continue to moderate over the coming months, Esterhuysen said.

IMF Caution

The International Monetary Fund, which agreed on Jan. 19 to disburse a second tranche of $600 million to Ghana under the country’s three-year bailout program, cautioned against loosening. Inflation is still too high and the central bank should keep a “sufficiently high monetary policy stance,” Stéphane Roudet, the IMF’s mission chief to Ghana, said at the time.

The world’s second-largest cocoa producer approached the IMF for a bailout in July 2022 after its dollar bonds plunged and spending cuts failed to convince investors it will be able to repay debt.

Almost a year later, the Washington-based lender approved the $3 billion program. The country is reorganizing almost all of its $47 billion debt to make it sustainable under the program.

The nation has an in-principle deal with bilateral creditors to restructure its debt and expects to secure an agreement with eurobond holders by the end of March.

