20h ago
Ghana Holds Rate for 4th Meeting Even as Inflation Is Muted
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Ghana’s central bank held its benchmark interest rate for a fourth consecutive time even as new data show inflation is below the midpoint of its target range.
The Monetary Policy Committee kept the rate at 16%, Governor Ernest Addison told reporters Friday in the capital, Accra. That was in line with the forecast of all but one of the five economists surveyed by Bloomberg.
Key Insight
- The Ghana Statistical Service on Wednesday published the consumer-price index with a new base year which showed annual inflation was 7.8% in August.
- That’s the first time since the central bank started pursuing price growth in a band of 6% to 10% in 2013 that the rate is below the midpoint. The old rate reported for July was 9.4%.
- Underlying inflation edged up slightly in August, said Addison
- Economic growth in Africa’s largest gold producer slowed to 5.7% in the second quarter, the lowest rate in a year.
