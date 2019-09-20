Ghana Holds Rate for 4th Meeting Even as Inflation Is Muted

(Bloomberg) -- Ghana’s central bank held its benchmark interest rate for a fourth consecutive time even as new data show inflation is below the midpoint of its target range.

The Monetary Policy Committee kept the rate at 16%, Governor Ernest Addison told reporters Friday in the capital, Accra. That was in line with the forecast of all but one of the five economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

The Ghana Statistical Service on Wednesday published the consumer-price index with a new base year which showed annual inflation was 7.8% in August.

That’s the first time since the central bank started pursuing price growth in a band of 6% to 10% in 2013 that the rate is below the midpoint. The old rate reported for July was 9.4%.

Underlying inflation edged up slightly in August, said Addison

Economic growth in Africa’s largest gold producer slowed to 5.7% in the second quarter, the lowest rate in a year.

