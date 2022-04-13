(Bloomberg) -- Ghana’s inflation rate climbed to the highest level in almost a decade in March, as food costs surged by a fifth.

Annual inflation accelerated to 19.4% from 15.7% in February, Government Statistician Samuel Kobina Annim told reporters Wednesday in Accra, the capital. That’s the highest rate since at least January 2013 and breaches the ceiling of the central bank’s target band of 6% to 10% for a seventh month. The median estimate of eight economists in a Bloomberg survey was 16.5%.

