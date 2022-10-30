(Bloomberg) -- Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo ruled out debt haircuts as part of negotiations for a support package of as much as $3 billion from the International Monetary Fund to stem an investor selloff that’s accelerated the local currency’s depreciation.

“There will be no haircuts,” Akufo-Addo said in a broadcast message late Sunday. Individual and institutional investors in Ghana’s debt instruments, including pension funds, will not lose money as a result of negotiations for IMF support, he said.

A follow-up IMF mission is expected in Ghana within weeks to continue government talks, which started in July, for a three-year extended credit facility program. Should the Washington-based lender deem that Ghana’s 393.4 billion cedis ($38 billion) of debt is unsustainable, the authorities will have to take remedial action, including restructuring its liabilities, to qualify for assistance, the IMF said in September.

Ghana will seek to restore financial discipline by reducing its total public debt to 55% of gross domestic product by 2028 and pegging its external debt-servicing costs to no more than 18% of annual revenue by the same year, Akufo-Addo said. Ghana also plans to review its foreign-exchange management for imports such as rice, poultry, vegetable oil, toothpicks in May.

The speech comes amid a parliamentary push to have Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta removed over the country’s economic woes. Ofori-Atta, which wasn’t mentioned in Sunday’s address, was appointed in 2017 and oversaw growth of at least 6% for three years until the coronavirus pandemic and disruption caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine reversed some fiscal gains and contributed to the sharp depreciation of the cedi.

“The recent turbulence on the financial markets was caused by low inflows of foreign exchange, and was made worse in the last two or three weeks in particular, by the activities of speculators and the black market,” Akufo-Addo said.

The cedi has depreciated 55.5% this year to 14 to the dollar, making it the world’s worst-performing currency.

