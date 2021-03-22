(Bloomberg) -- Ghana’s central bank held its benchmark interest rate for a sixth consecutive meeting as it monitors the impact of new tax measures on inflation that moved back above the target range last month.

The monetary policy committee held the rate at 14.5%, the central bank said Monday in an emailed statement. That matched the forecast of all five economists in a Bloomberg survey.

Key Insights

Inflation in the West Africa nation has been above the central bank’s target range of 6% to 10% for most of the past year.

A stronger cedi may ease price-growth pressures, reducing the need for the central bank to follow emerging-market peers with tightening policy. Still, Ghana has little fiscal space and may need to use interest rates to attract capital to fund its budget deficit that is projected to fall below the legislated threshold of 5% of gross domestic product by 2024.

The economy of the world’s second-largest cocoa producer slipped into a recession in the third quarter as restrictions to curb the coronavirus pandemic stalled activity. While the government projects a recovery to 5% expansion this year, demand growth remains weak.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.