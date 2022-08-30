(Bloomberg) -- Ghana’s government and state companies were owed more than 16 billion cedis for outstanding loans and bills at the end of 2021, according to the nation’s Auditor-General.

“These irregularities represent trade debtors, staff debtors and outstanding loans and cash locked up in non-performing investments,” it said in a report published on its website. Customers owed 6 billion cedis for unpaid electricity bills to two state-owned utilities.

The total amount of 17.48 billion cedis highlighted by the auditor-general including other “irregularities” was a 36% increase from the previous year, largely due to the outstanding power sales. It was equivalent to about $2.9 billion at the exchange rate as at Dec. 31.

The West African nation has turned to the International Monetary Fund for financial support of as much as $3 billion after getting priced out of global debt markets. The government has vowed to return state finances to a sustainable path and regain investor confidence by cutting spending, but a depreciating currency and spiraling inflation are complicating the turnaround.

“We recommended strict implementation of our recommendations to ensure financial discipline in the management of public resources,” the auditor-general said.

