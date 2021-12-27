(Bloomberg) -- Ghana’s main opposition leader is planning a legal challenge to his presidential election defeat.

John Dramani Mahama will file a petition to the nation’s supreme court on Dec. 29 seeking a recount, a member of his legal team said by phone. Mahama, the National Democratic Congress candidate, got 47.4% of the vote, compared with 51.6% for incumbent President Nana Akufo-Addo, the country’s electoral commission said earlier this month.

Mahama described the result as “illegal” because a voter verification process hadn’t be followed. The NDC will also challenge the outcome of some parliamentary seats at the high court after national elections ended in a hung parliament, according to Abraham Amaliba, the legal team member.

Official parliamentary results show that both the ruling New Patriotic Party and the NDC won 137 seats each, with one independent candidate also elected.

