(Bloomberg) -- Ghana’s opposition introduced a motion in parliament to remove Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta over the nation’s economic crisis.

The proposal will be put to a vote by lawmakers on Thursday, Haruna Iddrisu, the minority leader in parliament, said in an interview Tuesday in the capital, Accra. He urged members of the ruling New Patriotic Party to back the motion, which will require a two-thirds majority to pass.

“The cost of living is skyrocketing, and the costs of doing business are also skyrocketing,” Iddrisu said. “Businesses are failing and collapsing, people are losing their investments and savings, and we need to save the Ghanaian economy and preserve it for the future. That is the motivation behind our motion.”

Ofori-Atta has faced repeated calls by the opposition to resign after the nation’s currency plunged and the yields on its eurobonds surged over investors’ concerns about the sustainability of its debt. The minister is leading negotiations with the International Monetary Fund to secure a $3 billion bailout.

