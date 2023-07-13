(Bloomberg) -- Ghana’s parliament passed a law legalizing the cultivation of cannabis for industrial and health purposes, a move that will help the West African nation grab a share of the multi-billion dollar global industry.

The Narcotics Control Commission Amendment Bill was approved after its third reading, Speaker Alban Bagbin said during proceedings July 12. The passage opens the door for companies to obtain licenses to grow the plant that has no more than 0.3% tetrahydrocannabinol on a dry-weight basis, according to the provisions. Industrial-level cultivation can be for fiber, seed or medical use, it said.

Ghana joins the list of countries where production of cannabis is legal, including Uruguay, Canada and Thailand.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.