(Bloomberg) -- Ghana’s president fired Minister of State for Finance Charles Adu Boahen over allegations related to the West African nation’s mining industry.

President Nana Akufo-Addo terminated Adu Boahen’s appointment with immediate effect after he was made aware of the allegations contained in a yet-to-be-aired expose by Ghanaian investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, the presidency said in a statement on Monday. The matter is being referred to Ghana’s Special Prosecutor for further investigation, it said, without specifying what Adu Boahen is accused of.

Adu Boahen didn’t answer five calls and a text message to his mobile phone seeking comment. The documentary by Anas, titled Galamsey Economy, is scheduled to premiere on Monday in Accra, the capital. Galamsey is the local term for illegal gold mining.

The minister of state’s dismissal comes as lawmakers debate an opposition motion to remove Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta over the country’s economic woes. Ghana’s currency plunged and yields on its eurobonds surged this year because of investor concerns about the sustainability of its debt. The decline in the cedi has pushed the annual inflation rate to more than 40%, sparking protests by traders and consumers, and the government has been forced to seek a $3 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

