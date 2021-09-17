(Bloomberg) -- A regional delegation led by Ghanaian President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo and his Ivorian counterpart reaffirmed a six-month deadline for Guinea to hold elections after a Sept. 5 coup.

A short transition remains the position of Ecowas, Akufo-Addo, who’s also the chairman of the Economic Community of West African States, told reporters in the Guinean capital, Conakry, after meeting the military officers who ousted President Alpha Conde earlier this month.

“We had very frank and fraternal talks with Col. Doumbouya and his collaborators,” he said before boarding a plane back to Ghana. “I think that Ecowas and Guinea will find a way to walk together.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.