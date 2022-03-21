(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Ghana increased its benchmark interest rate for the second time since November, raising it to 17%.

The monetary policy committee lifted the rate by 250 basis points, Governor Ernest Addison told reporters in Accra Monday. That exceeded the median estimate of seven economists in a Bloomberg survey, which expected an increase of 100 basis points.

The move comes as the cedi has been trading close to record lows against the dollar and inflation accelerated more than expected in February to a near six-year high, breaching the top of the central bank’s target band of 6% to 10% for six months and resulting in a negative real interest rate for the first time since the new consumer price index series was introduced in 2019.

To attract investment flows, Ghana prefers to have a relatively high differential between its benchmark interest rate and inflation.

