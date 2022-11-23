(Bloomberg) -- Ghana’s ruling party said it struck a deal with about two-thirds of its lawmakers to suspend their demand that Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta quit so he can present the nation’s annual budget on Thursday.

New Patriotic Party legislators had called for Ofori-Atta’s dismissal over his perceived failure to deal with the country’s economic crisis, adding to pressure from minority lawmakers who are seeking to remove him through a separate parliamentary motion of censure.

Ofori-Atta, 64, is currently leading negotiations with the International Monetary Fund for a support package of as much as $3 billion for Ghana to fund its economic program.

Read: Ghana Ruling Party Refuses to Back Bid to Oust Finance Chief

NPP leaders and lawmakers agreed at a meeting late Tuesday to suspend their demand for the minister to be dismissed until the passage of the 2023 budget and the conclusion of negotiations with the IMF, the party leadership said in a statement.

Andy Appiah-Kubi, a lawmaker who represents the dissident ruling-party legislators, couldn’t be reached for comment Wednesday. He had said earlier on Tuesday that the group had considered boycotting the budget presentation.

Ghana’s currency plunged and yields on its eurobonds surged this year because of investor concerns about the sustainability of the West African nation’s debt. The decline in the cedi has pushed the annual inflation rate to more than 40%, sparking protests by traders and consumers. In July, the government made an about-turn by seeking IMF support after previously stating that such a step wouldn’t be necessary.

President Nana Akufo-Addo’s NPP and the main opposition National Democratic Congress have held an equal number of seats in Ghana’s parliament since 2021. The split has left the government reliant on the backing of a single independent lawmaker to break the tie to push through legislative changes. But now, both opposition lawmakers and most of the ruling party parliamentarians want Ofori-Atta replaced.

“We’ve lost confidence in him, we have lost interest in him, we don’t think he has any credible remedies to save the economy,” Appiah-Kubi, the lawmaker from the NPP ruling party, said before Tuesday’s meeting.

Minority lawmakers will attend the budget speech and make a decision on how to respond to it based on how the majority reacts, NDC legislator Cassiel Ato Forson said by phone Wednesday.

“If they boycott their own budget we will do the same,” said Forson, who’s argued for Ofori-Atta’s removal in the censure motion.

A vote on the motion is scheduled to be held Friday, he said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.