May 4, 2023
Ghana’s Bawumia Will Run for President Next Year, Graphic Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Ghanaian Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia plans to seek the nomination of the ruling New Patriotic Party to be its presidential candidate in next year’s election, the state-owned Daily Graphic newspaper reported, citing Frank Annoh-Dompreh, a lawmaker.
Bawumia, 59, announced his bid to lead the party at a meeting of NPP members of parliament and received endorsements from the majority of them, the Accra-based newspaper said.
The vice president will face aspirants including Alan Kyerematen, former minister for trade, and Owusu Afriyie Akoto, the nation’s ex-agriculture minister, who are also vying for the position. The NPP is expected to hold a conference by November to decide on its candidate.
The winner will likely face opposition leader and former President John Dramani Mahama of the opposition National Democratic Congress in the presidential election scheduled for December 2024.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
