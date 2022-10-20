(Bloomberg) -- Ghana’s cedi extended the world’s biggest loss against the dollar this year amid uncertainty that possible debt restructuring could affect domestic bondholders.

The currency depreciated 9.5% on Thursday, the biggest decline in 22 years. That took losses in 2022 to nearly 52%, the worst performance among 148 currencies tracked by Bloomberg.

Ghana formed a committee this month to hold talks with domestic bond investors to collect views for a debt management strategy that would guide negotiations with the International Monetary Fund. The country is hoping to receive as much as $3 billion under an IMF extended credit facility program to bolster its finances and regain access to global capital markets.

The IMF said Thursday that its discussions with Ghanaian authorities have been “fruitful” and that a follow-up mission to the West African nation would happen “expeditiously.” The goal is to reach an “agreement on a framework and policies” for an IMF-supported program as soon as possible, the lender’s statement said.

Demand for the greenback in the second-largest cocoa producer was also spurred by importers looking to stock goods before Christmas. The cedi traded down to 13.1072 per dollar, a record low at market close.

“There are local investors who now want to invest in the foreign currency rather than hold cedi bonds because we don’t have any communication concerning how the restructuring will go,” said Gabriel Engmann, a currency trader at Accra-based GCB Bank Ltd., the country’s biggest domestic lender. “So people now discount their bills just to buy foreign currency and hold on to it.”

The Bank of Ghana created a special foreign-exchange auction earlier this year to provide cheaper dollars to oil and gas importers. That’s been a helpful move, said Engmann, but these companies are still showing a “huge” demand on the general market.

