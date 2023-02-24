(Bloomberg) -- Former Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama is seeking nomination from his party to run as its presidential candidate in elections scheduled for next year.

Mahama’s supporters collected nomination forms on his behalf from the offices of the main opposition National Democratic Congress earlier this week.

Mahama, 64, who failed in two previous bids to reclaim the post he lost to incumbent leader Nana Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party in 2016, has been a vocal critique of his successors’ handling of the economy. Ghana is reorganizing about $30 billion of its 575.7 billion cedis ($45.1 billion) of public debt in order to qualify for a $3 billion International Monetary Fund bailout after being locked out of global capital markets because of concerns about its ability to repay its debts.

Read more: Why Ghana Went From Hero to Zero for Investors: QuickTake

Mahama’s main rival for the party position is Kwabena Duffuor, a former central bank governor and ex-finance minister in the previous NDC government. The NDC is due to decide on its nominee at a conference later this year.

A successful bid for his party’s candidacy will pit Mahama against a yet-to-be-selected candidate from the NPP, with Akufo-Addo set to step down after serving his second and final term.

--With assistance from Moses Mozart Dzawu.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.