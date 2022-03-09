(Bloomberg) --

Ghana’s inflation rate jumping to a near six-year high in February, a currency depreciation and soaring commodity prices may lead its monetary policy committee to increase borrowing costs when it meets later this month.

Inflation accelerated to 15.7% from 13.9% in January, Government Statistician Samuel Kobina Annim told reporters Wednesday in Accra, the capital. That’s the highest rate since October 2016, exceeding the 14.1% median estimate of five economists in a Bloomberg survey and breaching the top of the central bank’s target band of 6% to 10% for a sixth straight month. Prices leapt 2.4% in the month.

The uptick in inflation in Ghana, a major wheat importer, is likely to be fanned by a sell-off in the cedi as well as rising food and energy costs fueled by sanctions on Russia, the world’s second-largest exporter of oil, after its invasion of Ukraine. Russia and Ukraine ship more than a quarter of the world’s wheat, and the fighting has closed ports and halted shipments.

The upside risks to inflation mean “the central bank does not have any degree of freedom to leave the policy rate where it is,” after keeping borrowing costs at 14.5% in January, Courage Martey, an economist with Accra-based Databank Group, said by phone ahead of the release. The MPC is scheduled to give its next interest-rate decision on March 28.

“We expect nothing less than a 100 basis points hike in the policy rate,” he said.

Food-price growth quickened to 17.4% from 13.7% in January and non-food inflation accelerated to 14.5% from 14.1% in the previous month.

The yield eased to 15.39% at 10:30 a.m. in Accra, from 15.44% before the announcement and the cedi traded unchanged at 7.05 per dollar on Wednesday, remaining Africa’s worst performer against the dollar this year among currencies tracked by Bloomberg.

